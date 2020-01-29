Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham and Real Madrid will enter talks over a sensational return for Gareth Bale - but the Wales star would have to agree to a massive pay cut.

THE SUN

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has made Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell his top summer transfer target.

West Ham are weighing up a late £10m bid for Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean this week.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham will make a move for Real Sociedad's Willian Jose again before the Friday transfer deadline.

West Ham have targeted Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou, as David Moyes looks to bolster his attack for the second half of the season.

DAILY STAR

Inter Milan are set to keep hold of Everton target Matias Vecino this month in a major blow for Carlo Ancelotti.

THE GUARDIAN

The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, has expressed concern for the health of Antonio Brown after a string of troubling incidents involving the wide receiver over the last year.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham is in advanced negotiations with Premier League strugglers West Ham, according to reports.

Celtic have knocked back an approach from Hearts to re-sign Craig Gordon.

SCOTTISH SUN

Livingston are set to win the race to sign Ayr United winger Alan Forrest.