Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have failed in a late attempt to sign Bournemouth forward Josh King.

Nemanja Matic has rejected offers to leave Manchester United and is willing to extend his contract at Old Trafford should the club decide to open talks.

Wheelchair basketball is at risk of being excluded from the Paralympics over doubts about it meeting criteria for impairment and disability.

Leicester are demanding a response from the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd over the handball controversy in their Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa.

THE SUN

Bruno Fernandes' move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United could pave the way for Paul Pogba's exit from Old Trafford in the summer.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is ready to give Sheffield United's Ravel Morrison a chance to kick start his career, with the club ready to offer the former Manchester United youngster a short-term loan.

Oldham could be kicked out of Boundary Park as the cash-strapped club nears administration over a £500,000 bill.

DAILY MAIL

West Brom will this week urge FIFA to act against Barcelona as the Championship club have still not received compensation for youngster Louie Barry.

Tottenham are ready to spark a scramble for Victor Wanyama as they look to let him go before Friday's deadline.

Brentford are ready to turn their attention back to Charlton's Lyle Taylor before the transfer window closes on Friday.

THE TIMES

Sporting Lisbon could earn the first instalment of the add-ons from the Bruno Fernandes deal before the end of next month.

THE GUARDIAN

More than 150 football-related racist incidents were reported to police last season, Home Office figures show, a rise of more than 50 per cent on the year before and more than double the number from three seasons ago.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are working to try and sign Leicester's on-loan forward Islam Slimani before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea are preparing for defeat in their pursuit of a new striker this transfer window after blocking Olivier Giroud's departure.

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham want a striker, a right-back and a midfielder on what is set to be a busy Deadline Day at the London Stadium.

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo is being offered to Manchester United for a last-minute loan move.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have made an approach for Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, as they look for cover for the injured Jermain Defoe.

Hearts are working on a double deal to sign Barnsley's Mamadou Thiam and Schalke's Marcel Langer.

Ex-Manchester United striker James Wilson will quit Aberdeen on Friday to sign for Salford City.