Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham held talks with Real Madrid over the possibility of re-signing Gareth Bale but there was pessimism over their chances primarily due to Bale's mammoth £600,000-per-week wages.

Hull agreed a deal worth £1.5m for Motherwell forward James Scott, who the Tigers are eyeing as Jarrod Bowen's replacement, after their £750,000 bid was rejected on Thursday.

Stoke failed in a late deadline day move for West Brom winger Chris Brunt.

Celtic ruled out a move for Tottenham's Victor Wanyama due to the midfielder's excessive wage demands.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham failed in a surprise late bid to sign Guangzhou R&F attacker Eran Zahavi, the top scorer in the Chinese Super League, in a desperate attempt to solve their striker crisis.

West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson saw his deadline day move to Crystal Palace delayed after his medical, with the clubs still in talks to revive a deal that could end up being finalised in the summer.

Troy Parrott missed out on a late deadline day loan move away from Tottenham because of Uefa regulations surrounding club-trained players.

DAILY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho has been warned that there are limits over what Borussia Dortmund will deem to be acceptable conduct, amid growing links with a move to the Premier League.

Everton struggled to offload Oumar Niasse to another club at the end of the January transfer window.

DAILY STAR

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti rejected a move to Arsenal despite a direct request from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

THE SUN

Japanese winger Keisuke Honda signed for Brazilian side Botafogo after his request to have an armoured vehicle was granted as he secured the move.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic did not open talks with Tottenham over a deadline day move for Victor Wanyama.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Gerrard could have made a deadline day swoop for Livingston's Lyndon Dykes if he failed to bring in Flo Kamberi on loan.