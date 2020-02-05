Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City will swoop for Lionel Messi if he fails to resolve a bust-up with Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta is planning a major Arsenal shake-up to kickstart his stalled Emirates revolution, and senior stars including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are all threatened.

Chris Smalling's impressive performances have seen him dubbed 'Smalldini' after AC Milan defensive legend Paolo Maldini.

Manchester City have joined arch-rivals United in the race for £30m Birmingham kid Jude Bellingham

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool and Manchester United's hopes of Kai Havertz transfer could hinge on Philippe Coutinho and whether he stays at Bayern Munich

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal admits they were never interested in Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea are ready to go head to head with Manchester United in the battle to sign Moussa Dembele this summer.

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc insists there have been no offers for Jadon Sancho - despite reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal will aim to conclude early transfer business this summer amid concerns they could be priced out of the market during Euro 2020.

West Ham will appoint former club captain Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin as first-team coaches to try and help David Moyes steer Hammers away from relegation trouble.

Leroy Sane's Manchester City future is set to remain uncertain as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his deal at the end of the season... with Bayern Munich still keen on a move for the winger.

Barcelona 'prefer Cristhian Stuani' to Angel and Willian Jose as the hunt for short-term attacking option continues.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves are bracing themselves for record-breaking bids to land Adama Traore during a summer window where Europe's most exciting forwards are expected to move clubs.

Manchester City face a frustrating wait in their efforts to stop Leroy Sane leaving for Bayern Munich this summer after the Germany winger switched agents.

THE TIMES

Roy Hodgson could leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season unless he is given assurances over the club's transfer plans.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool suffer a transfer setback as Kylian Mbappe 'agrees terms' with Real Madrid.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reportedly ditched Willian from his starting XI to face Leicester last weekend as he was sulking after not being allowed a move to Barcelona.

Chelsea fear Liverpool could beat them to RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

DAILY EXPRESS

Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has shown why Tottenham want to sign him, claims former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Manchester United attempted to sign Russia striker Fedor Smolov before ultimately landing Odion Ighalo.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic could be set for a substantial summer windfall, as Chelsea and Manchester United get set to go head to head for former Parkhead striker Moussa Dembele.