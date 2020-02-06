Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Paul Pogba has been given the green light to leave Manchester United, and the fed-up Old Trafford hierarchy are now ready to sell him for £150m.

Boca Juniors have confirmed their intention to "fight" the free transfer of teenage star Santiago Ramos Mingo to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could finally play together as Juventus eye shock transfer deal for the Barcelona star.

Gareth Bale left the Bernabeu early as his Real Madrid team were being thrashed 4-1 by Real Sociedad.

Chelsea could make their second major goalkeeping purchase in less than two years if they push ahead with a move for Andre Onana.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are considering a shock £4m bid for Brighton's England U19 keeper Carl Rushworth.

Erling Haaland was convinced to snub Manchester United and join Borussia Dortmund after being shown a 'special video' by the German giants.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has shunned the chance for some time off as he trains with Fluminense back in Brazil during the winter break.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham rookie defender Japhet Tanganga is in talks over a staggering 1500 per cent pay rise following his first-team breakthrough.

Troy Parrott has signed a new Tottenham contract after months of talks.

Manchester United could lose two of their goalkeepers in the summer and are already eyeing replacements.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David Gold has declined to rule out selling West Ham but risked more wrath from supporters by suggesting he and co-owner David Sullivan deserved credit for keeping them in the Premier League.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have ruled out a move for Lautaro Martínez after they balked at Inter Milan's £94m asking price for the Argentina striker.

DAILY STAR

Paul Pogba has moved a step closer to leaving Manchester United after being excluded from the squad's trip to Spain.

Arsenal are considering taking Arsene Wenger back at the club in a bid invoke harmony within warring factions of fans and hand new boss Mikel Arteta a boost at the beginning of his reign.

Mikel Arteta's summer plan at Arsenal to make a creative midfielder a top priority has placed the likes of Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaha in danger.

Marcelo Bielsa has lashed out after the 'lies' surrounding the situation with Arsenal and Eddie Nketiah.

DAILY EXPRESS

Real Madrid fans reckon Zinedine Zidane could be on his way out after they lost against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

Villarreal's Pau Torres has emerged as the prime candidate to partner Aymeric Laporte at the heart of Manchester City's defence next season.

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo is undergoing a special fitness regime to get up to speed with his new team-mates.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller is reportedly heading to Australia to become the assistant manager of Newcastle Jets after hanging up his boots.