Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Dries Mertens is increasingly likely to move away from Napoli on a free transfer this summer, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all vying for his signature.

Manchester United are ready to introduce safe standing at Old Trafford after requesting to install rail seating before the end of the season.

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye ahead of a possible summer move.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Dele Alli has been accused of "harmful and dangerous racism" by a leading anti-discrimination campaigner as the Football Association began disciplinary action against him for a controversial Snapchat video.

Aston Villa came second only to Real Madrid in a list of the biggest spending deficits across Europe and beyond over the past two transfer windows.

Premier League rivals of Liverpool and Manchester United are understood to be concerned by claims the two clubs had an "unofficial veto" of the recruitment process for the top tier's new chief executive.

Fans are having to pay upwards of £500k a season for their children to be mascots for Premier League clubs.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs may face legal action from the English Football League if they try to drop out of the Carabao Cup due to the planned expansion of the Champions League.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool had a bid for Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze rejected in January.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City and West Ham could be forced to end their winter break early to play their postponed Premier League game.

THE SUN

Chelsea are winning the race for Hartlepool's giant young England youth keeper Brad Young.

DAILY EXPRESS

Benfica's Portugal international Ruben Dias and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake will be top targets for Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been impressed with young full-back Neco Williams and are set to hand him a new contract.