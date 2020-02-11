Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea will watch Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech for the remainder of the season after failing with a bid to land the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Gareth Southgate is planning to watch Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes on Friday as he steps up his planning for Euro 2020.

Inter Miami, the new Major League Soccer franchise part-owned by David Beckham, have lost the first stage of a legal battle with Inter Milan over their choice of name.

Championship rugby clubs have accused the RFU of "selling its soul" to Premiership Rugby and "ring-fencing" the top tier after the governing body slashed its funding for the Championship by 50 per cent.

Daley Blind, the former Manchester United defender, insists he has been given the all-clear to resume playing for Ajax despite being diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning a £160m swoop to snap up Jack Grealish and James Maddison this summer.

Chelsea are planning a sensational move for their former player and current Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga.

Crystal Palace will wait until the end of the season before making a decision on the future of Roy Hodgson.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona will be able to go to the Spanish Football Federation and argue their case to sign a player on a short-term deal, amid Ousmane Dembele's recent injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will take another step forward in his bid to return to fitness by playing for Chelsea's U23s next Monday.

Liverpool reportedly looked into re-signing Philippe Coutinho last summer before the Brazilian made the move on loan to Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan's negotiations with Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong are reportedly progressing well but the two clubs are still some way off from agreeing a deal for the 20-year-old.

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the summer.

THE TIMES

Proposals for a change to football's laws to allow temporary replacements for players who may have suffered concussion are hanging by a thread, with FIFA's medical chief and the Premier League unconvinced by the approach.

This year's Chinese Grand Prix looks increasingly likely to be cancelled because of coronavirus, with discussions ongoing over if it is possible to postpone the race, or whether it will have to be cancelled altogether.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham face a battle to keep defender Jan Vertonghen, with Ajax keen on bringing the centre-half back to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

New Hammers coach Kevin Nolan insists he has needed just a week to be convinced that West Ham will beat the drop.

DAILY STAR

Mark Noble and Declan Rice have been told to let their West Ham team-mates take up some of the slack as the Hammers prepare to fight their relegation battle in the Premier League.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-Celtic midfielder Ross Wallace has signed a short-term contract with St Mirren.