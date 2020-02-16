Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Raheem Sterling has fully committed his future to Manchester City as they battle to overturn their Champions League ban.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Frank Lampard admits he is studying the Premier League table up to three times a day as his Chelsea side try to maintain their hold on fourth place.

Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers would be in the running to succeed Pep Guardiola if the Manchester City manager quits the club.

Joe Gomez wants Liverpool to maintain "credibility and reputation in Champions League", ahead of the holders' clash in the round-of-16 with Atletico Madrid.

THE SUN

Tottenham could have signed £80m-rated Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish for just £6m 18 months ago.

Real Madrid will launch an all-out assault to land Raheem Sterling in the wake of Manchester City's two-year European football ban.

THE TIMES

Raheem Sterling wants to create a Premier League task force comprised of leading current players to combat the rising tide of racism in football.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been joined by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City in their pursuit of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia is already working on a transfer deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea are looking to follow up their £33m acquisition of Hakim Ziyech with Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino from Inter Milan this summer.

Juventus could reportedly offer Aaron Ramsey to Manchester United as part of a deal in an attempt to lure Paul Pogba back to Turin.