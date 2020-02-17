Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Matteo Guendouzi was left out of Arsenal's squad to face Newcastle United after a heated row with Mikel Arteta and members of his coaching staff during the club's winter training camp in Dubai.

New sports minister Nigel Huddleston is likely to be involved in tackling concerns over betting sponsorship in football after gambling was reinstated to his job portfolio following the Government reshuffle.

The FA is considering extending the Women's Championship season to accommodate the fixture backlog caused by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara.

DAILY MAIL

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez admits he has been wowed by Liverpool and Jordan Henderson this term but insists Diego Simeone's men can exploit their weaknesses in their Champions League clash.

Manchester City fans will display new anti-UEFA banners when they play Real Madrid at the Etihad next month in protest over the club's two-year Champions League ban.

Ajax could be facing a mass exodus this summer after allowing Hakim Ziyech to join Chelsea, with Donny van de Beek, Andre Onana and David Neres among those set to leave.

THE SUN

Manchester United reportedly told Bournemouth they had just 15 minutes to accept their £25m transfer deadline day offer for Josh King.

DAILY MIRROR

Four Newcastle stars including Danny Rose were involved in an ugly spat with a Geordie fan after choosing to get the train home from their hammering at Arsenal.

Liverpool are leading a four-team race to sign Todd Cantwell - with Norwich set to ask for £30m for the winger this summer.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne reportedly faces a £2.5m financial hit due to a clause in his contract, after his club were banned from European football for two years.

THE TIMES

Former England manager Fabio Capello has reignited the debate over smaller goals during women's football games during a panel discussion with Jill Ellis, the World Cup-winning former United States head coach.