Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City could face further investigation by UEFA into the levels of Abu Dhabi sponsorship they have declared for the years since 2016, with their impending European ban only relating to income from 2012 up until 2016.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool have decided to make Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell one of their summer transfer window priorities.

Manchester City are set to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in the summer because of their need for extra earnings in the wake of their two-year European ban.

Dwight Gayle is set for a Newcastle recall as Steve Bruce ponders dropping record signing Joelinton over his continuing struggles in front of goal.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsene Wenger is the driving force behind a move to rewrite the offside law in a bid to bring an end to controversial VAR decisions.

THE SUN

Manchester City could make a summer move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and use Leroy Sane as part of a potential swap deal.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on 16-year-old Chelsea product Samuel Iling-Junior as he approaches the end of his youth contract with the club.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United might be forced to accept as little as £50m for Paul Pogba in the summer because of his contractual situation at Old Trafford.

Elseid Hysaj's agent says his client had his self-esteem crushed by Carlo Ancelotti when the Italian was in charge at Napoli.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Frank Lampard is coming under increased scrutiny from his Chelsea bosses, with concern coming over his treatment of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Wasps have denied reports that tensions over playing budgets were behind Dai Young's departure from the Ricoh Arena.

DAILY RECORD

James McFadden is backing Tony Watt to force his way back into the Scotland squad if he continues to show such good form for Motherwell.