Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jude Bellingham's Manchester United training ground visit featured a chat with the club's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to face Arsenal while Leroy Sane is also nearing a return to full fitness in a major boost for Pep Guardiola's side.

THE SUN

Chelsea face playing Bayern Munich behind closed doors on Wednesday - the latest Champions League tie to fall victim to the spreading coronavirus.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have abandoned plans for a pre-season trip to Asia this year and will remain in Europe as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Manchester United are increasing the size of the Stretford End Right Side to at least 2,000 fans to further improve the atmosphere inside Old Trafford.

Arsenal are considering re-signing PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen for £48m as they look for a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

DAILY STAR

David Silva will leave Manchester City at the end of the season and is set for a move to MLS side New York City, but Inter Miami owner David Beckham has plans to hijack the deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are desperate to seal the transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish - and are willing to pay £70m to land their man.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is keen to pit his wits against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as he looks to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford.

Olivier Giroud has admitted a move to Inter Milan was his preferred option during the January transfer window.

Manchester United are leaving no stone unturned as they look for a shirt sponsor to replace Chevrolet at the end of next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to sell midfielder Jesse Lingard as he looks to make additions to his Manchester United squad.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are not concerned about the future of Chelsea transfer target Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola held two personal meetings with youngster Yan Couto before the 17-year-old signed with City, in a bid to convince the right-back to join him at the Etihad Stadium.

DAILY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos has been handed a boost in his hopes of making the Colombia squad for the Copa America in the summer by being selected by Carlos Queiroz for upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Bayer Leverkusen have no plans to play their game against Rangers in the Europa League behind closed doors - but admit that could change quickly.

Billy Gilmour is set to be named in the Scotland U21 squad on Tuesday and not the senior side next week, despite the midfielder's glowing performances for Chelsea.