Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mino Raiola says he and other 'super-agents' like Jorge Mendes are on board with plans for an alternative transfer system which could fatally damage FIFA.

Dean Smith is fighting for his future as head coach of Aston Villa, with a potentially crucial game against Chelsea this weekend.

DAILY MAIL

Panicked footballers have held crisis meetings over the handling of the coronavirus crisis, amid a lack of support from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

The FA face multi-million-pound losses if they are forced to cancel matches or stage them behind closed doors due to the coronavirus as their insurance policies do not cover public health epidemics.

Aston Villa are considering ending Danny Drinkwater's loan spell after the midfielder was involved in a violent altercation with team-mate Jota.

Wolves are plotting a major £71m swoop for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, according to reports.

A Scottish Women's Rugby player being treated for coronavirus spent days training near to Team GB Olympians at their base in Loughborough before she was diagnosed.

Atletico Madrid are keeping a keen eye on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as Diego Simeone plans a summer shake-up.

THE SUN

Former Manchester United scout Jorge Alvial has claimed he filed 40 reports on Bayern Munich starlet Alphonso Davies - but the club failed to make a move.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is finally on the Chelsea comeback trail - and hopes to be in action by the start of next month.

DAILY RECORD

The SPFL and SFA are holding talks to allow Saturday 3pm games to be shown live despite the UK wide broadcast ban.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are closing in on £20m worth of investment through a share issue which could bring about significant boardroom change.