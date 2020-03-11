Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Daniel James is set for a huge Manchester United wage increase this summer after an impressive first season.

Danny Drinkwater is expected to be fined two weeks' wages after butting Aston Villa team-mate Jota in training.

Frank Lampard is poised to make another key signing - with a new five-year deal for budding midfielder Tino Anjorin.

Danny Rose reckons his value around the training camp will be enough to make England's Euros squad.

DAILY MAIL

The Emirates Stadium will be deep cleaned after Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he has contracted the coronavirus.

Footballers are being banned from holding hands with mascots in an attempt to tackle coronavirus.

Tottenham and Chelsea have included Aaron Ramsdale on their list of goalkeeper targets for the summer.

Danny Drinkwater faces the axe from Aston Villa after headbutting his team-mate Jota - but Premier League officials may be reluctant to grant the club permission to end his loan from Chelsea early.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premiership Rugby clubs are bracing themselves for financial "Armageddon" if their remaining matches are cancelled or played behind closed doors to check the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus could see Premier League stars join those in Spain and Italy in calling for football to be suspended because of games being played behind closed doors.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a fresh bid for PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa after failing to land him in January.