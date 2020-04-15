Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Odds have been slashed on Massimiliano Allegri becoming Newcastle United manager when their long-awaited takeover is completed.

AC Milan have rejected the chance to sign Liverpool forward Adam Lallana on a free transfer, according to reports in Italy.

Manchester United are in "constant contact" with Napoli over a deal to sign central defender Kalidou Koulibaly whenever the transfer window reopens.

Atletico Madrid are ready to make their move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette after the Premier League club reportedly gave him the green light to leave.

Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race to sign highly-rated Feyenoord teenager Lamare Bogarde.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen on signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish despite his high-profile breach of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Amazon are eyeing up a possible naming rights deal for Tottenham's new stadium, with chairman Daniel Levy aiming for a record £250m deal.

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is willing to take a massive cut from his £135,000 weekly wage in order to force through a move to Inter Milan.

Arsenal are in talks to sign £15m-rated Reims centre-half Axel Disasi.

Christian Fuchs is torn over his future at Leicester City as he weighs up the possibility of moving to the United States.

Lazio director Arturo Diaconale has warned Serie A of nightmare legal battles should the 2019/20 campaign be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DAILY EXPRESS

Suitors including Manchester United and Chelsea will have to find £70m if they want to sign Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho in the summer.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool made the first move to sign young Real Madrid star Rodrygo in 2017 while he was still a Santos player, according to his agent.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A DCMS select committee is turning an eye towards the way football has dealt with the issue of furloughing members of staff.

Newcastle United staff are hopeful they will immediately be taken out of furlough once the Saudi takeover of the club is concluded.

Thomas Meunier appears set to disappoint Chelsea and Tottenham by moving to Germany at the end of the season - both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are interested in the PSG right-back.

Bill Beaumont is keen to revive a Nations Championship concept if he wins re-election as World Rugby chairman.

DAILY RECORD

SPFL chiefs are sweating over possible legal challenges before £9.3m in prize money is dished out to Championship, League One and League Two clubs at 10am on Thursday.

Ayr United chairman Cameron Lachlan is planning to vote against reconstruction of the Scottish league system which he has branded as "insane".