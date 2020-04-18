Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic over a potential £52m transfer.

Arsenal have made an enquiry for Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno with doubts over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Barcelona want to offload Philippe Coutinho in the summer and would prefer him moving back to the Premier League.

Gianluigi Buffon has reportedly agreed a new deal with Juventus to take him into a 26th season as a professional.

Manchester United are recruiting a new head of social media - a role paying up to £100,000 - to promote the club and educate players over their use of various platforms.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

A growing number of EFL clubs are questioning the wisdom of attempting to finish the 2019-20 season with threats of boycotting games even being contemplated.

Everton have interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish but a move would be below Brazil duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Everton Soares in their list of priorities.

Barcelona are looking at Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo.

Kevin Prince Boateng was keen on a move to Hertha Berlin but says then manager Jurgen Klinsmann ignored his calls.

Sir Bill Beaumont would be open to creating a loophole which would allow Manu Tuilagi and other international players to end their careers playing for Pacific Island nations.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Jadon Sancho will be offered a massive pay rise by Borussia Dortmund, taking his weekly salary to around £165,000, to tempt him into staying at the club over a move back to England.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea are keen to open talks with Freiburg over striker Luca Waldschmidt, a player who has been dubbed as the "next Gerd Muller".

Arturo Vidal will turn down a move to Manchester United and instead join Newcastle if Massimiliano Allegri takes over as manager at St James' Park.

Inter Milan are weighing up a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, according to a report in Italy.

Arsenal are ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette as part of a deal to secure the services of midfielder Thomas Partey.

Derby County and Besiktas are keen on signing Joe Hart when his contract at Burnley expires.

Crystal Palace are still keen on Nathan Ferguson after a January move for the West Brom right-back fell through because he needed knee surgery.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Rafael Benitez is on the verge of a return to Newcastle when their proposed Saudi takeover is completed.

Southampton are set to become the next Premier League club put up for sale because of the crippling financial impact of coronavirus, with £50m having been knocked off the asking price.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will be fit enough to return to training when Manchester United's squad gets back to work.

Manchester United have more interest in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa than any deal for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Former Olympics chief Lord Deighton has been put in charge of leading the national effort to produce Personal Protective Equipment in the United Kingdom.

SCOTTISH SUN

Referee Kevin Clancy has admitted he wishes he had VAR so he could have ruled out Odsonne Eduard's controversial goal for Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash with Rangers.