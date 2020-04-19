Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United believe they have won the race to sign Jadon Sancho after months of secret talks, with just the agreement of a fee with Borussia Dortmund standing in their way.

League Two clubs are to hold emergency talks on Monday about ending the 2019-20 season now.

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Reims defender Axel Disasy, who could be available for around £13m.

Manchester United hope close friend Anthony Martial's position in their squad will boost hopes of signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in Spain.

Chelsea are set to miss out on Alessio Romagnoli with the AC Milan captain on the verge of signing a new contract at the San Siro.

Manchester City have agreed a £1.5m deal to sign Peru wonderkid Kluiverth Aguilar but he will not link up with the club until the summer of 2021.

A significant coronavirus outbreak has been discovered less than 20km from the Madeira house where Cristiano Ronaldo is self-isolating with his family.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football League clubs who defer players' wages this summer could be subjected to transfer restrictions to prevent them from trying to exploit the situation for competitive gain.

THE GUARDIAN

The PGA Tour hopes to take delivery of one million Covid-19 test kits to assist with the completion of their season from June 11 and are confident they will get government backing.

DAILY STAR

EFL clubs are on a collision course with the government over potential limits on the amount of coronavirus testing kits available for their players.

UEFA could force clubs to play a game every three days in August to make sure the Champions League and Europa League are concluded.

DAILY MIRROR

One Premier League giant is losing more than £9m per week - and seeking a £100m loan - as the coronavirus lockdown continues to delay football's return.

Chelsea players have agreed to a 10 per cent wage cut after amicable talks with the club's hierarchy.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are confident of beating a number of rivals to the signing of Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham.

Ajax have put a £35m price tag on goalkeeper Andre Onana with Chelsea joining the race to sign Barcelona and PSG target.

Inter Milan have leapfrogged Liverpool and Juventus in the race to sign young Brescia star Sandro Tonali.

Jaap Stam says Matthijs De Ligt should battle for his place at Juventus rather than take up a possible move to Manchester United.

THE TIMES

Bill Beaumont's bid for a second spell as World Rugby chairman suffered a blow with the organisation launching an inquiry into Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean, the man who seconded Beaumont's nomination.

Golf chiefs are discussing plans for a fan-free Ryder Cup despite opposition from players.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee United are plotting a shock move for Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell.