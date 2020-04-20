Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Mesut Ozil is one of the Arsenal players to reject the club's plea to take a 12.5 per cent wage cut from his £350,000 weekly salary.

Sylvain Distin has been put off going into management because of the lack of chances for black ex-professionals.

Port Vale owner Carol Shanahan fears EFL clubs will start to go bust if rescue packages are not put in place to save them from the financial impact of coronavirus.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

Manchester United have reportedly "held talks" with Jorge Mendes over a possible £110m deal for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

THE SUN

Mauro Icardi could become the central figure in a three-way transfer deal involving Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Darren Fletcher is returning to Manchester United to become one of the club's ambassadors.

Real Madrid might not play any behind closed doors games at the Bernabeu and have asked permission to use their reserve team's Alfredo di Stefano Stadium instead.

Arsenal are keen on 16-year-old Rennes midfielder Noah Francoise, but face competition for his signature from PSG and Sevilla.

Leaked documents have shown Barcelona's doomsday scenario of £882m losses and the Nou Camp being closed for 10 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle's Saudi Arabian buyers told Mike Ashley not to announce the sale of the club until it is fully completed.

Manchester United have plans in place to protect their players' mental health should the United Kingdom's lockdown continue.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are redrawing their transfer policy because of coronavirus and it will almost certainly leave them unable to afford Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

FIFA say a planned £800m investment in women's football between 2019 and 2022 will not be cut despite the impact of coronavirus.

THE TIMES

Jamie Murray is behind the organisation of a possible all-British tennis tournament later this summer limited to eight players including brother Andy.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs chief Leeann Dempster has warned a meteor is about to hit Scottish football, calling for a ceasefire within the game and urging clubs to focus on a way to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Gary Lineker has been forced to give up playing golf such is the severity of the arthritis he suffers.