Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle's prospective new owners have identified Mauricio Pochettino as their No 1 target to replace Steve Bruce as manager.

Arsenal remain hopeful of agreeing wage cuts with at least two of three players who have thus far rejected their advances.

DAILY MAIL

League One and Two clubs are set to back a radical plan to revert to regional leagues in a bid to stay afloat after the coronavirus crisis concludes.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez are diminishing after the Spanish club demanded no less than his buyout clause of £135m.

Gareth Southgate has been warned England might have to play three games in two-week international breaks next season as part of FIFA's plans to revive the global football calendar.

Lee Charnley will leave his role as Newcastle United managing director after a handover period once the club's new owners complete their takeover.

Real Madrid have offered £62m flop Luka Jovic to Napoli in a bid to drive down the price for their target Fabian Ruiz.

THE SUN

Arsenal stars 'felt pressured' into taking pay cuts with head coach Mikel Arteta 'leaning' on young players who feel they cannot say no to him.

Arsenal could claim an unlikely Champions League spot next year with UEFA being pushed to use coefficient scores to decide which teams play in their 2020-21 competitions.

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for defender Diogo Dalot.

The World Health Organisation has reportedly recommended to UEFA that all football is suspended until the end of 2021 to avoid the threat of a second, potentially worse, pandemic.

Chelsea are reportedly "close" to a deal with Barcelona to sign former Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho.

Roma have agreed deals with Manchester United and Arsenal to keep loanees Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan beyond June 30.

Loris Karius has complained to FIFA and wants his loan contract with Besiktas ripped up after the Turkish club failed to pay his wages.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea are still keen to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and could include current No 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga in a swap deal.

Real Madrid have conceded they will not be able to sell Gareth Bale because his £650,000 weekly wage is highly unlikely to be matched by any other team after the coronavirus crisis ends.

THE TIMES

Medical experts are warning professional footballers and other elite athletes could be at greater risk from the effects of Covid-19 if they return to training and competing during the pandemic.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has demanded a decision from the SPFL and described their reaction to the coronavirus crisis as a "mess".

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Dillian Whyte's postponed bout with Alexander Povetkin may be rearranged to take place in the United States, according to Whyte's brother Dean.