Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Kevin Keegan is being lined for a sensational return to Newcastle, and their £300m takeover could even be rubber-stamped later this week.

SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham and Leicester are considering making moves for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

Mohamed Salah would be devastated if the Premier League season is canned by COVID-19 and Liverpool are denied lifting the title, according to his former captain at Egyptian club Al-Mokawloon.

Manchester City can land a bigger jackpot than rivals United and Chelsea, if they force a Jadon Sancho bidding war this summer.

Bury owner Steve Dale is seeking to alleviate a £3.7m stadium debt in order to help secure the expelled club's future.

Everton transfer chief Marcel Brands is teeing up Dutch AZ Alkmaar star Teun Koopmeiners for a £12m swoop.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Jose Mourinho is interested in signing right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer but will have to convince chairman Daniel Levy to relax his desire to bring down the average age of the Tottenham squad.

The Premier League and English Football League are facing calls for decisions to be taken over whether there would be promotion and relegation in the event the season is abandoned.

SUNDAY TIMES

Alan Pardew should think twice about collecting his survival bonus at ADO Den Haag, after the abandonment of the Eredivisie season, according to Ruud Gullit.

THE OBSERVER

Premiership clubs face losing out on millions in central funding because of a clause in the longstanding agreement with the RFU which will become active at the end of the coronavirus pandemic-interrupted season.