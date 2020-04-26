Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Clubs may be allowed to make five substitutions during games should the Premier League season be allowed to resume to avoid player burn out.

Roy Hodgson has told friends he does not expect to be allowed to attend Crystal Palace training or matches when the Premier League returns as stricter restrictions will remain in place for over 70s.

Manchester City are keen to boost their defensive depth by signing Juventus centre-half Leonardo Bonucci.

Chelsea came close to signing Neymar three years before he left Santos for Barcelona, according to one of the now PSG star's former agents.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle have opened talks with Napoli over defender Kalidou Koulibaly and also want to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir.

Liverpool are closing on an unlikely financial boost as Juventus want to sign Luis Alberto, who the Anfield club included a 30 per cent sell-on fee on when they sold him to Lazio in 2016.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League clubs have been briefed on the possibility of hotel lockdowns for players and staff as part of draconian regulations for a potential return to action.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs have warned players they must be ready to resume training with 48 hours' notice amid Government plans to quarantine arrivals from overseas for 14 days - that would include stars like Willian and Fernandinho who are among those to have left the country during the pandemic.

AC Milan want Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as their long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Bitter UFC rivals Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz could have their trilogy fight on Dana White's "Fight Island" later this summer.

DAILY STAR

Newcastle are set to enter the Premier League-dominated race for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs have snubbed an SOS appeal from St John Ambulance, whose volunteers are recognisable at major sporting events around the United Kingdom and usually earn £29,000 per week from top division matches.

World football players' union FIFPro insist safety must be guaranteed before any football resumes and are concerned an early return could send out the wrong message while coronavirus remains a threat.

THE TIMES

The Government is urging the Premier League and other sporting competitions to step up planning for their returns in a bid to lift the national mood after more than a month of lockdown.

Premiership Rugby is facing a significant drop in value for broadcasting rights after failing to secure a deal before the coronavirus crisis struck.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton could force Moise Kean to make a public apology, on top of a likely £100,000 fine, for breaching lockdown rules.

Six Nations organisers are considering creating a new window for the women's competition, moving it away from men's games to try and increase exposure.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts remain on collision course with their players with those failing to accept a pay cut facing having their contracts suspended.