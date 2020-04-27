Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

West Ham insiders have said "nobody is safe" in the club's massive squad overhaul this summer with Chelsea circling around £70m-rated England midfielder Declan Rice, who left the Blues as a 15-year-old.

City Football Group is set to make French club Nancy its ninth purchase once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Marcus Rashford has been at Manchester United's Carrington training ground to complete his rehab from a back injury.

Willian's hopes of staying in London by joining Arsenal in the summer could be quashed by the Chelsea winger's wage demands.

Newcastle are looking to sign former Sunderland striker Fabio Borini according to a report in Italy.

Premier League chiefs have been given four weeks to provide UEFA with their plans to restart matches this summer.

Sarah Rowell, the woman who chaired the review into UK Athletics's relationship with Alberto Salazar, is set to leave the body at the end of the month after a planned one-year extension to her deal was scrapped.

Premier League clubs face an astonishing £4m bill for coronavirus testing kits.

Barcelona have made Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele available for swap deals.

The Premier League transfer window is unlikely to open until the end of August.

Newcastle have taken chief scout Steve Nickson off the government furlough scheme after telling him to get to work on a series of summer transfer targets.

American businessman Henry Mauriss could re-ignite his bid to take over Newcastle United if their Saudi Arabian offer fails to reach completion.

Chelsea are turning their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz after cooling interest in Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United are now part of a "four-club race" to sign Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

FIFA council member Michel D'Hooghe says players should be given yellow cards if they spit during matches when football resumes because of fears of spreading coronavirus.

Ann Budge has won her battle with Hearts players who were refusing to take a wage cut with the final rebels having stood down.

Kilmarnock will back changes to the SPFL structure which would cut it down to three 14-team divisions…but only if the changes made are permanent.

Former Celtic star Islam Feruz is ditching football to set up a company selling designer caps.

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos says Arsenal players were not tested for coronavirus despite showing symptoms after head coach Mikel Arteta was diagnosed.