Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be available for just £30m as Arsenal do not want to lose him for nothing when his contract expires in 2021.

Arsenal and Manchester United are part of a five-way fight to sign Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Manchester United face a fight with Liverpool for the signing of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

EFL clubs are risking arguments as they will ask out-of-contract players to finish the coronavirus-hit season if it goes beyond June 30.

Arsenal have been told they will need to find £44m to sign on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a permanent basis.

THE TIMES

The Premier League faces a revolt from clubs over "Project Restart" plans with fears over player safety and opposition to the prospect of playing matches at neutral venues.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have shelved plans to go to India in preseason while Manchester City have called off talks over potential games in the United States and Europe.

The Premier League will control all coronavirus testing on players in a bid to complete the season.

Roma are hoping to keep Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan after his loan expires but talks have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Captain Tom Moore will be presented with a WWE title belt on his 100th birthday after helping raise more than £29m for NHS charities.

DAILY MIRROR

The Premier League is wary of announcing a return amid backlash fears over their plans for comprehensive testing of players, potentially twice a week.

Premier League clubs are not in favour of accepting an offer from Wembley Stadium to help finish the 2019/20 season there.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United and Arsenal appear to have been beaten to the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who is set to stay in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain could move their remaining Champions League games to Qatar after the remainder of the Ligue 1 campaign was called off on Tuesday.

Police have been consulted over the prevention of Liverpool fans congregating wherever the behind-closed-doors game is played that could see them crowned Premier League champions.

SCOTTISH SUN

Coronavirus testing kits could cost Scottish Premiership clubs £150,000 if the remaining games on the schedule are cleared to be played.