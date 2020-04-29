Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs want to organise behind-closed-doors friendlies at stadiums as part of their pre-season plans ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham players will receive their April salaries in full on Thursday - a month after chairman Daniel Levy called on footballers to accept pay cuts.

Police want the football season called off completely if fans defy social-distancing rules in the event the season resumes during the coronavirus crisis.

A number of Premier League managers are understood to be wary of being rushed back into playing football because of the risks involved to players and staff.

Premier League and Championship clubs have risked being prevented from spending any money on new signings in the next transfer window, after taking up the government's offer to defer PAYE payments.

THE SUN

Unai Emery is open to a Premier League job following his Arsenal sacking, but says La Liga is likely to be his next destination.

DAILY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho is being offered the chance to follow the likes of David Beckham in wearing the legendary No 7 shirt at Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has been told Ferran Torres would be a 'perfect fit' for his Liverpool team amid transfer links with the Valencia starlet.

DAILY EXPRESS

Premier League players will be told to wear face masks or snoods at all times in training as one of many measures drawn up to allow squads to return to group training.

DAILY RECORD

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has revealed his anxious staff have been bombarded with vile abuse and threats of violence on the back of a controversial vote to end the season early during the coronavirus pandemic.