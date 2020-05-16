Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Aston Villa will not be bullied over their £80m valuation of Jack Grealish - even if the club loses its survival fight.

Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United made a huge mistake when they sacked Louis van Gaal.

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman believes Aaron Ramsey is the perfect fit for Manchester United.

Championship clubs could be restricted by a salary cap - but not for another 12 months, with a £15m-£20m limit on first-team squad salaries likely.

THE OBSERVER

England's plan to stage international cricket this summer involves hiving off players from contact with other personnel at the ground and forming exclusive "contact clusters" to reduce the risk of coronavirus sweeping through the camp.

SUNDAY TIMES

Leroy Sane risks taking a backward step if he leaves Manchester City, according to former City and Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Howard Wilkinson's suggestion the Championship should be decided on a points-per-game basis in the event of curtailment was met with strong opposition from Lee Bowyer, the Charlton Athletic manager, during a League Managers Association conference call.

Steve Bruce has revealed there is widespread opposition to the Premier League's plans to restart on June 12, as he warned that players would not be fit enough to play until the end of the month.

The Premier League should not be using personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus crisis until shortages blamed for the deaths of healthcare workers are fully resolved, the UK's doctors' union has said.

Premiership Rugby clubs will lose out to France in the race for top talent in the wake of the bombshell report by Lord Myners on the salary cap, according to an influential former Sale owner Brian Kennedy.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Some chairmen at lower league clubs have had preliminary discussions about a radical restructuring of the divisions that would merge League Two and the National League on a regional basis and turn them into League Two North and League Two South.

Strikers will be most at risk of exposure to the coronavirus once Premier League football returns as they spend the most amount of time near other players, while goalkeepers are the least exposed.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Wilfried Zaha has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle if their Saudi takeover goes through.

Premier League players have been urged not to copy ex-Man City star Dedryck Boyata who kissed on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic during Hertha Berlin's 3-0 behind-closed-doors Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim.

SUNDAY MAIL

Darren Fletcher has accused Scottish football of underselling itself and insists a prosperous league is key to a successful national team.