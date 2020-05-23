Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national and regional newspapers...

Premier League clubs could lose around £70m in commercial revenues if the police and Government enforce their plans to play the remaining matches at neutral grounds.

Hull City's vice-chairman Ehab Allam has launched a scathing attack on the English Football League over its plans to restart the Championship season, less than 48 hours before second-tier clubs return to training.

A group of Brighton players asked the club to tone down their outspoken opposition to Project Restart last week as they felt it belittled their chances of staying in the Premier League on merit.

Small print in Manchester United's latest quarterly financial results reveal the Premier League giants chose to defer their £10m VAT bill to the UK Government for a year.

Regular water breaks may be needed in Premier League games if football returns during summer, according to Brighton chief executive Paul Barber.

Burnley's Jack Cork claims most Premier League players back the return to football, despite their initial concerns over Project Restart.

Chelsea have been handed a boost by the news that Inter Milan have reportedly rejected Paris Saint-Germain's bid for striker Mauro Icardi.

Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are all set to be up for grabs in the transfer market if Southampton's owner Gao Jisheng does not sell his 80 per cent stake in the club.

Ainsley Maitland-Miles is set to leave Arsenal this summer as part of Mikel Arteta's squad rebuild.

Manchester United's hopes of landing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer could depend on Manchester City's Champions League ban being upheld.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could move to Valencia this summer while Chelsea are looking to sign Ajax's Andre Onana as a replacement for the Spaniard.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could upset supporters if he refuses to extend his contract until the end of the season.

Manchester United are hoping Argentine giants Boca Juniors and Estudiantes will become embroiled in a £12m bidding war for Marcos Rojo.

Neil Lennon reckons he'd have been sacked if he'd endured two trophyless seasons like Old Firm rival Steven Gerrard.