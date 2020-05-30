Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national and regional newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are considering making a contract offer to David Luiz on reduced terms to his current deal.

Brighton, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich will resist the points-per-game method for settling the Premier League season if it cannot finish.

A police and crime commissioner has called on Mark Roberts, Britain's most senior football police officer, to make public his evidence for moving Premier League matches to neutral venues.

Premier League clubs are pushing for the transfer window to be kept open until October to maximise time to do business for players.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Bournemouth are considering putting a message to key workers on the front of their shirt for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Jan Vertonghen has emerged as a target for a host of Italian clubs ahead of a likely departure from Tottenham when his contract expires in June.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Ousmane Dembele is Liverpool's top back-up option if they miss out on Timo Werner.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is not interested in joining Antonio Conte's Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea have held initial talks with Porto winger Jesus Corona over a summer move, according to his agent.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea could snap up Philippe Coutinho on loan as Barcelona face up to the possibility of not being able to sell the Brazilian this summer.

Chelsea have been offered three Juventus players by Maurizio Sarri as the Italian seeks a reunion with Jorginho this summer.

THE OBSERVER

Premier League clubs have been told games will still go ahead once the season restarts even if they are down to only 15 fit players.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Ex-Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov feels bringing in Philippe Coutinho would be a waste given how Bruno Fernandes is superior and doing the same job already at Old Trafford.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Plans are being explored for 10,000 fans from each club that reaches the FA Cup final to attend the English domestic season's showpiece game.

Ronald Koeman has revealed how he almost became collateral damage in the fight against the coronavirus.

David Luiz will have to take a £38,0000-a-week pay-cut to secure his dream move back to Benfica.

Odion Ighalo's hopes of extending his stay at Manchester United could hinge on the Chinese Super League's restart date.

Swansea wanted Alphonso Davies in a £3m transfer three years ago but the £100m-rated wonderkid couldn't get a work permit at the time.

Premier League clubs are set to be allowed to play their normal walkout music and use their regular stadium announcers if they are forced to play home matches at neutral venues when football resumes.

Massimiliano Allegri is preparing to take on his first managerial role outside of Italy, according to Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic have revealed Jozo Simunovic will leave the club in the summer after deciding against activating the option they have on his contract.

Clyde have become the latest in a raft of SPFL League One and Two clubs to indicate they won't vote for the league reconstruction proposal put forward by Hearts owner Ann Budge.