Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Mason Greenwood was forced to train alone after reporting for Manchester United duty for the first time since his England shame.

Gareth Bale expects to return to fitness before the transfer window shuts, boosting his hopes of a potential escape route from Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on the brink of signing a new three-year contract with Arsenal which will see him usurp Mesut Ozil as the club's highest-paid player.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has said the club must now find some "stability" as he and technical director Edu revealed the reasons for the dramatic restructuring behind the scenes this summer.

Manchester City have shown interest in Belgium forward Jeremy Doku and could use Vincent Kompany to land the teenager.

Daniel Ayala was the subject of interest from Blackburn Rovers after he left Middlesbrough in the summer but they expect to lose out in the race for him as there are clubs in Saudi Arabia willing to offer a lucrative contract.

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel ruled out a move for Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi in the aftermath of his side's 1-0 loss to Lens.

THE TIMES

The FA may scrap a pilot event planned for Wembley later this month after the government's decision to limit the number of fans to 1,000, putting further doubt over the return of supporters to sport on October 1.

Gareth Southgate plans to hold talks with Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after the England pair's indiscretions in Iceland.

DAILY MAIL

England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles will prioritise regular first-team football as he agonises over his future at boyhood club Arsenal, with Wolves busy preparing a new offer for the full-back.

West Ham are in discussions with midfielder Jack Wilshere to cancel his contract by mutual consent.

Chelsea have rejected offers from Inter Milan for N'Golo Kante involving Christian Eriksen and Marcelo Brozovic, while Frank Lampard would rather sell Jorginho ahead of the French midfielder.

Ravel Morrison is in talks with Dutch clubs Vitesse Arnhem and FC Utrecht following his release from Sheffield United.

Tottenham are willing to loan out highly rated England U21 international goalkeeper Brandon Austin this window.