Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are set to launch a last-minute bid for Jadon Sancho - and are confident Borussia Dortmund will be forced to accept a cut-price fee.

Arsenal's bid to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar is under threat - after their club's president Jean-Michel Aulas warned he will only be sold for £44m.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have finally agreed a £20m deal to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Rennes.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Wolves are eyeing an ambitious move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Georginio Wijnaldum's future has been thrown into confusion after Barcelona were banned by La Liga rulers from signing the Kop star.

Sergio Romero could be on the way out of Old Trafford - with Valencia pushing to end his stay at Manchester United.

Ed Woodward's Manchester United programme notes suggest no more big-money signings will be coming through the door this month.

Manchester United are reportedly turning their attentions to Watford's Ismaila Sarr after Liverpool opted against signing the forward.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Victor Osimhen believes that Napoli is the best club for him right now even though he rejected several Premier League clubs this summer ahead of the Serie A move.

THE OBSERVER

Ilkay Gundogan says Manchester City need to be much more consistent this season if they are going to challenge for another Premier League title.

SUNDAY TIMES

The Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi says he is still the right man to be in charge at the City Ground despite a winless run that raises questions over the Frenchman's future.

SUNDAY MAIL

Lille had a £17m bid for Alfredo Morelos knocked back earlier in the transfer window, but could come back in for the Colombia international before the window shuts.