Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona rejected the chance to link Cristiano Ronaldo up with Lionel Messi for just £15m before Manchester United transfer.

West Ham have reportedly been told to increase their offer to Napoli for striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Lucas Torreira is reportedly being eyed up by four clubs - with the Arsenal midfielder to potentially have his Atletico Madrid loan spell cut short.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is being targeted by 15 clubs.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are preparing to take advantage of Manchester City's decision not to offer Sergio Aguero a new contract by launching a bid of their own.

Barcelona could also ruin the long-term plans of both Manchester United and Manchester City by launching a bid for Erling Haaland due to Mino Raiola.

DAILY MAIL

Jack Wilshere has been impressing Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall so much in training that he could soon earn a short-term contract with the Championship side.

Barcelona are trying to push through a deal for Eric Garcia from Manchester City this month.

Paris Saint-Germain are close to tying down Brazil star Neymar to a lucrative contract extension, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United look to have missed out on Moises Caicedo as Brighton close in on the Ecuador sensation.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly trying to urge Tottenham chiefs to make a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Borussia Dortmund are putting a Jadon Sancho contingency plan in place amid fears of a Manchester United transfer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are set to begin a second wave of squad clear-out after Timothy Fosu-Mensah's departure.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are preparing for the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum and have eyed midfield star Rodrigo De Paul to fill in his shoes.

Arsenal already appear to be planning for the summer transfer window with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on their radar.

DAILY RECORD

Nicky Clark is set to be offered a new Dundee United deal as the club move to fend off city rivals.

Determined Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen won't cash in on Scott Wright for less than their valuation even if he does agree a pre-contract with Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have been given a chance to cut their losses on Shane Duffy by Nottingham Forest.