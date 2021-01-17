Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Lingard is weighing up a move to Sheffield United on a six-month loan to give him regular first-team football.

West Ham United are looking at a deal for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde to bolster David Moyes' attack for the second half of the season.

Huddersfield winger Alex Pritchard has clubs in the Championship monitoring whether he will be allowed to move, with six months left on his deal at the John Smith's Stadium.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have already started planning for the summer by lining up an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon.

Inter Milan have not paid the first instalment of their payments to Real Madrid for Achraf Hakimi as the club battles to stave off financial oblivion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained tight-lipped over Jesse Lingard's future amid reports that the Manchester United outcast has held talks with Ligue 1 side Nice over a move.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed interest from the Premier League for midfielder Morgan Sanson after Aston Villa joined a host of other clubs in the race for the £20m-rated star.

West Brom are looking at a deal for Turkey international Okay Yokuslu.

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for out-of-favour Real Madrid defender Eder Militao to replace David Alaba.

Premier League teams are exploring a deal for highly-rated Benfica prospect Ronaldo Camara after he fell out with the Portuguese club.

AC Milan are on the verge of signing veteran striker Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer, according to reports.

THE SUN

Manchester City are interested in signing Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli, according to the midfielder's agent.

Former Sporting Lisbon ace William Carvalho has been warned against making a transfer to bitter rivals Benfica.

DAILY MIRROR

David Moyes has confirmed that no bids have been received from either Chelsea or Manchester United for Declan Rice.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea star Thiago Silva could face an FA punishment after breaching protocol regulations to throw his shirt to a fan after beating Fulham.

Dele Alli is reportedly pushing to join Paris Saint-Germain after his latest snub by Jose Mourinho - but Tottenham are not convinced.

DAILY RECORD

Crocked Christopher Jullien has taken to social media to thank well-wishers after the Celtic defender was caught at the centre of the controversial Dubai trip storm.