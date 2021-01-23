Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

West Ham will push to sign £35m-rated Odsonne Edouard from Celtic before the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal transfer target Martin Odegaard's Gunners debut would likely be delayed due to a minor knee problem, if his Real Madrid exit happens.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United will decide on Jesse Lingard's future after the FA Cup tie with Liverpool.

Southampton continue to bat away suggestions that striker Danny Ings is poised to leave the club, with CEO Martin Semmens stepping in to clarify the player's future.

Frank Lampard has thrown his support behind Kai Havertz, claiming that Chelsea's summer signing just needs time to adapt to life in the Premier League after a slow start.

Super agent Mino Raiola has snapped up Crystal Palace starlet Zion Atta who is being targeted by Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool and Manchester United have suffered a transfer blow after Bayern Munich reportedly made progress in tying Jamal Musiala down to a new contract.

Graeme Jones has been given permission by Bournemouth to speak to Newcastle United about joining Steve Bruce's coaching staff.

SUNDAY TIMES

Rafa Benitez would like a quick return to management after ending his contract with Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional due to concerns over Covid-19.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace are in the race for Leicester's out-of-favour winger Demarai Gray.

Hope Powell says she is excited to see two female coaches take charge of the Lionesses following Phil Neville's departure.

Raphael Varane wants to quit Real Madrid and the defender is considering a new challenge, according to reports.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea have rejected a loan offer from West Ham for Emerson Palmieri as they face a fixture pile-up.

Brendan Rodgers wants a new attacking midfielder at Leicester but has admitted Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen may prove too expensive.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Jones has taken soundings from cycling supremo Sir Dave Brailsford as well as former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as he looks to keep England sharp and motivated when the defending Six Nations champions begin preparations for this year's tournament.

SUNDAY MAIL

Delighted Steven Gerrard admits his Rangers stars delivered exactly what he asked in dismantling Ross County - but he's still refusing to entertain talk of the Premiership title.