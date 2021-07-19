Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Talks between Liverpool and captain Jordan Henderson over a new contract have stalled, leading to speculation over his long-term future at the club.

Alun Wyn Jones is set to cap an incredible return to fitness from a dislocated shoulder by being named in the Lions starting XV for the opening Test against South Africa.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini as Nuno Espirito Santo closes on his first signings.

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has emerged as a possible target for Chelsea should they miss out on other options this summer.

Manchester United hope to have Raphael Varane's signature tied up by the end of July.

Leicester City are keen to tie Youri Tielemans down to a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool in their Belgium midfielder.

The Football Association will seek life bans for any yobs found to have broken into Wembley before the Euro 2020 final.

Atletico Madrid are targeting Wolves striker Rafa Mir, who impressed during a loan spell in Spain with Huesca last season.

Derby County supporters are demanding assurances from club bosses that the Championship side will not go into administration this season after their latest takeover setback.

Arsenal are the latest team to sign up for a cryptocurrency with the $AFC Fan Token set to launch on the socios.com platform.

DAILY STAR

Red Bull are considering an official protest about the perceived leniency of Lewis Hamilton's punishment for colliding with Max Verstappen during Sunday's British Grand Prix.

British athletes have spoken of fear in the camp as Covid-19 threatens their Olympic Games dreams with members of the team already having to isolate.

THE SUN

Villarreal are still leading the chase for Arnaut Danjuma after having a £13m bid turned down last month, but interest is coming from Premier League clubs Southampton and Aston Villa.

Manchester United will spend time in Scotland ahead of their Premier League season opener, training at the St Andrews University facilities used by Dundee United.

DAILY EXPRESS

Paul Pogba will let his contract run down and make a decision on his Manchester United future next summer as Juventus ponder trying to tempt him back to Turin.

Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of Wolves' £35m-rated midfielder Ruben Neves, seeing him as a "significant upgrade" on Arsenal's current crop of midfielders.

THE GUARDIAN

Sir Dave Brailsford has admitted the stress on his health could force him to step down as team principal of the Ineos Grenadiers. Brailsford has been treated for cancer and had a heart scare in the last two years.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are set to miss out on America de Cali striker Santiago Moreno, who is instead set to make a move to MLS and join either Atlanta United or Portland Timbers.

Burnley are continuing to take a look at Airdrie winger Thomas Robert, son of former Newcastle star Laurent, on an extended trial and could make a move for him in the coming days.