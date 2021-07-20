Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain have turned their attention to Paul Pogba and hope to be able to secure the Manchester United midfielder this summer for £50m with his contract beginning to run down.

Edgar Davids has been fired by Portuguese club Olhanense after seven months in charge with chairman Luis Torres branding his reign as "a disaster".

THE SUN

Agent Andrea D'Amico claims Arsenal have made an opening £34m offer for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.



DAILY MAIL

A group of investors, including former QPR chief executive David Beard, have seen a £400m takeover bid for West Ham turned down by the club's current owners.

Arsenal could offer fringe players Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Leicester City as part of an offer for James Maddison.

Crystal Palace have made an enquiry for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, who finished last season on loan with Liverpool.

Martin Braithwaite's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has launched an attack on Jorge Mendes after the Barcelona striker was linked with a move back to England with Wolves.

Antonio Conte is reportedly waiting for an offer from a club in Europe after being approached by the Netherlands to take over as their national team head coach.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Jordan Henderson, should stalled contract talks with Liverpool end in him leaving the club as early as this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Davinson Sanchez could potentially be involved in any deal with Atalanta for goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and defender Cristian Romero.

Barcelona have turned their attentions to Paulo Dybala and Juventus as possible partners for a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann after the collapse of a deal with Atletico Madrid.

Lyon have increased their asking price for Houssem Aouar, who is a possible target for multiple Premier League clubs including Liverpool, to in excess of £25m.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have rejected a £600,000 offer from West Ham for teenage winger Kai Kennedy.

Rangers are facing less competition for Nimes midfielder Zinedine Ferhat with Strasbourg reportedly joining Saint Etienne in pulling out of the race for his signature.