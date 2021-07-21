Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are nearing agreement on terms with Raphael Varane which will see the Real Madrid defender double his current wage.

Chelsea have made an enquiry about Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi after failing to get anywhere in their efforts to bring in Italy team-mate Federico Chiesa.

Lukas Nmecha, who recently joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, says one of the main reasons for his decision to leave Manchester City was because they will be "getting another top striker".

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are preparing to make an offer for Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, although Arsenal are believed to still be top of the list of clubs trying to sign him.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are plotting a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is in a contract standoff with the Bundesliga club

Police are studying CCTV evidence of a youth they think might have caused damage to a mural of Marcus Rashford in Withington earlier this month.

Sir Andy Murray is sure the Tokyo Games will be the most important Olympics in history and lead sport out of the pandemic catastrophe.

THE TIMES

Sheffield United have told Arsenal they will need to raise their offer for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to £32m after two previous bids were rejected by the Championship club.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League players and staff are facing compulsory Covid vaccinations under a Government plan to keep sport going if there is a winter lockdown. Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient as part of the proposal.

Chelsea have held initial talks with Robert Lewandowski's agent over a summer move to the Premier League from Bayern Munich according to a report in Germany.

Newcastle have opened talks with Southampton over a £4m deal for midfielder Mario Lemina.

Barcelona's cash crisis continues to take hold with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto all rejecting requests to take pay cuts.

DAILY RECORD

Sheffield United full-back George Baldock remains a priority target for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who has also asked Derby about the availability of Nathan Byrne.

Rangers are furious that Celtic have been allowed 18,500 fans for their friendly against West Ham on the same day the Ibrox club can only host 8,500 against Brighton.