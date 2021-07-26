Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham face a battle with Wolves if they are to finalise a surprise move for former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is likely to leave Juventus this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Antoine Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs including Manchester City and Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford will hold talks with Manchester United on Tuesday to decide on a plan to deal with his shoulder injury - surgery would most likely keep him out until October.

Swansea have held talks with former Chelsea assistant Jody Morris about their managerial vacancy.

Manchester City defender Pedro Porro, signed for £11m in 2019 and sent out on loan ever since, says he has never spoken to Pep Guardiola since joining and joked that he wonders if the City boss even knows who he is.

England prop Mako Vunipola is set to be named in the British & Irish Lions starting XV for the second Test against South Africa.

Rugby League chiefs offered to spend £500,000 so players and staff from Australia and New Zealand were made as comfortable as possible in England but the countries still withdrew from this year's World Cup because of Covid-19 concerns.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Derby County midfielder Jason Knight could miss up to three months with an ankle injury in training which was caused by Rams head coach Wayne Rooney.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev has completed another loan move, joining Slovakian Super League club SKF Sered for the 2021-22 season.

THE SUN

Gabriel Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, is attracting interest from the Premier League and open to a move after rediscovering his scoring touch in Brazil.

Arsenal are considering a £1m offer to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira for talented teenage winger Matchoi Djalo.

THE GUARDIAN

Rassie Erasmus has been warned to make his complaints through the "proper channels" after lashing out on social media about Mako Vunipola's behaviour towards Cheslin Kolbe.

DAILY RECORD

Dermot Desmond has been getting personally involved in Celtic's transfer business as the club looks to bolster Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Rangers could be back in with a chance of signing America de Cali winger Santiago Moreno after his planned move to Portland Timbers stalled.