Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham want to partner Harry Kane with Fiorentina's £50m rated Dusan Vlahovic and are also interested in Crotone forward Simy.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham's pursuit of defender Cristian Romero has been boosted with his current club Atalanta already looking to find a replacement - they are lining up a move for Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai.

Premier League clubs are scrambling to solve logistical issues after surprisingly being told they must keep dressing rooms socially distanced ahead of the new season.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Newcastle United are among clubs still under investigation by HMRC who have already clawed back £464m in alleged unpaid taxes from players, clubs and agents since 2015.

Eden Hazard has risked the wrath of new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti by returning to training "out of shape".

DAILY STAR

Hector Bellerin's agent is heading to London for talks over the Arsenal defender's future - the Spaniard has been linked with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

THE SUN

Christian Eriksen could return to Inter Milan as early as next week to undergo medical tests which will determine the next steps in his recovery from the heart issue which caused him to collapse on the pitch during Euro 2020.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have opened talks with Joe Hart and are keen to offer the Tottenham goalkeeper a career lifeline in the Scottish Premiership.

Manchester United midfielder Charlie McCann could be the next addition to Rangers' squad, with a permanent deal in the works for the 19-year-old Irishman.

Ross County are set to add young Arsenal defender Harry Clarke to their squad on loan.