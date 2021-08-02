Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

James Rodriguez has been told he is not in Rafa Benitez's plans and Everton are preparing to sell him, with AC Milan seen as his most likely destination.

Joe Hart will undergo a medical at Celtic on Tuesday with a £1m fee already agreed for his move from Tottenham.

Olivier Giroud wants former Chelsea team-mate Hakim Ziyech to join him at AC Milan.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lionel Messi will finally sign his new contract with Barcelona later this week.

THE SUN

Daniel Levy is digging his heels in over the asking price for Harry Kane as things turn ugly between Tottenham and their club captain.

Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood has revealed she was receiving 200 death threats a day on "toxic" social media platforms during Euro 2020.

Jose Mourinho has turned his attention to Borussia Dortmund and Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney after missing out on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City will defend their Premier League title in 2021-22, at least according to a "supercomputer" based on betting markets. Chelsea will finish second ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal were given a swift "no" by Inter Milan after offering to swap Alexandre Lacazette straight up for Lautaro Martinez.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool's inability to get more of their fringe players off their books led to their inability to sign now Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

Granit Xhaka is set to be rewarded with a new contract by Arsenal with a move to Roma seemingly no longer on the cards.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United might have to wait another week to unveil Raphael Varane because he is still waiting for a visa to travel to England.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers' refusal to display cinch branding on their shirts or inside Ibrox on the opening day of the season has led to crisis talks between the online car dealer and the SPFL.

Steven Gerrard is finally set to add Colombian starlet Juan Alegria to his Rangers squad with the 19-year-old set to arrive in Glasgow to finalise a move from Finnish side FC Honka which he had previously hoped to conclude in January.

Midfielder Jordan Jones is closing on another loan exit from Rangers, this time to League One side Wigan Athletic.