Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona's dressing room is in turmoil, with Philippe Coutinho in a particularly sour mood after Lionel Messi's departure for Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are ready to offer Lautaro Martinez a lucrative £275,000-a-week contract to tempt him to leave Inter Milan and have a crack at the Premier League.

Tottenham could make a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

DAILY MAIL

Anthony Martial could be in the 'last-chance saloon' at Manchester United and will need to impress early in the season while other attacking options like Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are sidelined.

Newcastle have made a loan offer for Roma midfielder Carles Perez which will include an option to buy next summer.

Premier League clubs are being blocked from using player lounges this season despite the full re-opening of stadiums.

Antonio Rudiger's options for next summer could include lucrative free-agent offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Tottenham are considering a move for Sporting Lisbon's defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Harvey Elliott's pre-season form for Liverpool is set to be rewarded with an England U21 call.

Manchester United could suffer an indirect transfer blow with Crystal Palace set to do a player-plus-cash deal to sell Wilfried Zaha, significantly cutting into their 20 per cent sell-on fee.

Huddersfield, Bristol City and Middlesbrough are taking an interest in AFC Wimbledon full-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal could have a free pass at signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer, with Manchester United reportedly having dropped their interest in a cut-price £8.5m deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Haseeb Hameed is set for a Test recall as England ring the changes for the second match in their series against India.

Referees in England are open to wearing microphones to give a direct explanation of key decisions as officials in the NFL currently do, but not until the 2022-23 season.

THE GUARDIAN

Gordon Strachan's consultancy role at Celtic will be discussed at a Scottish FA board meeting scheduled for next week because of his links to Dundee.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to further boost their first-team options with a £3m deal to sign Legia Warsaw full-back Josip Juranovic and the £7m signing of Leuven striker Thomas Henry.

Celtic's teenage defender Leo Hjelde is closing on a move to Leeds United after impressing scouts during a loan spell with Ross County last year.