Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City will raise their bid for Harry Kane to £120m but that remains some way short of Tottenham's valuation of their captain.

Manchester United are set to offer young winger Amad Diallo out on loan in the wake of Jadon Sancho's arrival at the club.

Andros Townsend is sure Rafa Benitez will win over Everton supporters after a mixed reaction to his appointment as manager.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have intensified their efforts to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in the wake of Lautaro Martinez's agent confirming talks over a new deal with Inter Milan.

Villarreal striker Pau Torres has emerged as another option for Tottenham if they lose Harry Kane to Manchester City this month.

THE SUN

Arsenal will turn to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar if they are unable to secure deals with either Martin Odegaard or James Maddison.

Lionel Messi received a "significant part" of his £25m signing-on fee with Paris Saint-Germain in the club's "fan token" cryptocurrency.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City and Tottenham have continued to talk about a deal for Harry Kane this week and there is growing belief common ground will be found after the sides face one another in the Premier League opener on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe is "concerned" by Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain and could reveal his future plans next week as his contract begins to wind down.

UEFA is set to reveal proposals to replace Financial Fair Play which will include a salary cap and a luxury tax for any clubs who break it.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are willing to sell Jesse Lingard, opening up the chance for West Ham to come back in and make an offer for last season's loan star.

Raheem Sterling believes the arrival of Jack Grealish at Manchester City will help boost his goals tally.

Arsenal are looking at Barcelona goalkeeper Neto with their move for Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale appearing to have stalled.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam urged Premier League captains on a call last week to tell players to get vaccinated as they will not be able to "out-run" Covid-19.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leeds United have reached agreement with Celtic over the signing of teenage centre-back Leo Hjelde, who has been dubbed the "next Virgil van Dijk".