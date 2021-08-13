Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are willing to sell star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just a year after he signed a lucrative new contract at the Emirates.

West Ham will not let Declan Rice leave for less than the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish.

Harry Kane will make himself available for Tottenham's season-opener against suitors Manchester City despite the potential of putting his move at risk.

Leicester City are refusing to budge on their £60m transfer valuation for Arsenal target James Maddison.

THE SUN

Real Madrid are ready to make a final £102m offer to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe but will wait until next summer to sign him for free if that is not accepted.

Martin Odegaard has lost his squad number at Real Madrid, the No 21 shirt being handed instead to Rodrygo, casting further doubt on the Arsenal target's future in Spain. Former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos was also left without a number.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has emerged as another possible option for Arsenal as they seek more depth in the position behind current No 1 Bernd Leno.

DAILY STAR

Pep Guardiola has delayed Manchester City's pre-season vote on team captains while the club continues its pursuit of Tottenham and England skipper Harry Kane.

Gareth Bale has been given the No 18 shirt at Real Madrid after his No 11 remained in the possession of Marco Asensio, who initially took it after Bale moved on loan to Spurs.

DAILY EXPRESS

Villarreal accepted a £40m offer from Tottenham for centre-back Pau Torres, but reports in Spain say that the player rejected the chance to move to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are one of the Premier League clubs interested in taking Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan.

Everton have made an approach for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, who is reported to be available for a loan move.

THE GUARDIAN

Twitter users banned after the torrent of racist abuse directed at England's players during Euro 2020 are still posting on the platform with slightly altered usernames in a process known as "respawning".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Danny Ings says there is no reason why his new club Aston Villa should not be fighting for a place in Europe this season.

THE TIMES

British & Irish Lions legends are calling on World Rugby to cut back the number of substitutions allowed, limiting them to replacing injured players, in an effort to make rugby union a safer sport.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers bosses have sparked fury among supporters after blaming them for ticket chaos at the Champions League clash with Malmo and not a new ticketing system in operation.