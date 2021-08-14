Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Paul Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his Manchester United contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Daniel Levy is set to hold firm with his intention to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham when he comes face-to-face with Manchester City officials on Sunday.

THE SUN

Tottenham have been assured they can rely on Harry Kane against Manchester City on Sunday.

Manchester United signing Raphael Varane has taken the No 19 after Phil Jones allegedly refused to give up his No 4 jersey.

Ben Davies is heading to Sheffield United on loan for the season - without starting a game at Liverpool.

Arsenal hope Reiss Nelson will sign a new contract before sending him out on loan.

Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho has been offered to AC Milan, Roma and Lazio following a poor three-year stint at the Nou Camp.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly come up with a sensational plan to turn dream into reality by partnering Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the French capital.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Barcelona have put Premier League clubs on alert about a potential loan deal for Philippe Coutinho that would see them pay half of his vast wages.

Burnley have made an offer of £13.5m for Maxwel Cornet and are now able to speak to the Lyon left-back.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says he is 'calm and relaxed' despite no sign of new contract talks as he enters his 10th season at the club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Niko Katic has been told his Rangers career is over.

Odsonne Edouard's wage demands are putting off his Premier League fan club.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic target Yan Couto will plead with Manchester City to rubber-stamp a move to Parkhead this week.