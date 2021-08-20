Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have reportedly made Kylian Mbappe their top striker target after drawing up a list of four world-class forwards.

Tony Cottee is the next West Ham legend to throw his backing behind PAI Capital's takeover bid.

Premier League bosses admit they are powerless in their battle to get stars vaccinated.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole does not think Mason Greenwood is cut out to be the club's star centre-forward.

Ben Gibson moved to Norwich on the advice of Gareth Southgate.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have agreed not to stand in Aymeric Laporte's way if a bid of £60m comes in for the defender.

Martin Odegaard has slammed sections of the Spanish media for writing misleading stories about his time at Real Madrid following his £30million move to Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea's capture of Romelu Lukaku has increased the heat on him to keep winning trophies.

DAILY STAR

Bernardo Silva has reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham as part of a player exchange deal for Premier League golden boot winner Harry Kane.

DAILY MIRROR

Aaron Ramsdale insists he is ready to take Bernd Leno's shirt at Arsenal as he secured a move to the Emirates.

Thomas Tuchel has made a U-turn on Trevoh Chalobah's future and is in talks with the Chelsea starlet over a new contract.

DAILY RECORD

Graeme Souness has revealed how he turned down the offer of a sensational return to Rangers under former chairman Dave King.

Celtic supporters are set to be locked out of Ibrox for next week's derby showdown after Rangers chiefs performed a dramatic U-turn.

Celtic face direct competition for the signature of Georgios Giakoumakis after Werder Bremen matched their offer for the Eredivisie's leading scorer.