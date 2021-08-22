Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are poised to make a final offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane this week despite Daniel Levy's obvious determination to keep his captain in North London.

West Ham are braced for another takeover bid from PAI Capital, whose initial offer for the club was rejected back in February.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea's next offer to Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde is "imminent" but hopes of signing him could depend on Kurt Zouma finding a new club.

Arsenal were mocked by Spartak Moscow on Twitter after their defeat by Chelsea, with the message "why couldn't we play this Arsenal yesterday" referring to Spartak's failure to beat Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League.

Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Sparta Rotterdam's midfielder Abdou Harroui, who is out of contract next summer.

DAILY MAIL

Stan Kroenke appeared to confirm Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new deal running until 2025 in his programme notes for the Chelsea game, although no official announcement has been made.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham has emerged as a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo if he does end up leaving Juventus this summer, according to reports in Italy.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Arsenal players Emmanuel Petit and Bacary Sagna tore into the Gunners after their 2-0 defeat by Chelsea continued a winless start to the Premier League season.

DAILY RECORD

Burnley have reignited their interest in Celtic's Ryan Christie, who would be able to sign a pre-contract to leave the club on a free transfer in January.

Rangers have rejected an offer believed to be worth around £5m from Everton for rising star Nathan Patterson.

Werder Bremen appear to have ended their interest in Celtic target Georgios Giakoumakis.

SCOTTISH SUN

A man has been charged with an alleged hate crime after an incident at the Championship game between Arbroath and Partick Thistle on Saturday.