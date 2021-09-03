Cristiano Ronaldo jets in and sets up home in Manchester mansion - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...
THE SUN
Cristiano Ronaldo flew in by private jet for his Manchester United return - and set up home in a stunning multi-million-pound mansion.
Wolves want to make Adama Traore their highest-paid player with a new eye-watering £120,000-a-week deal.
THE TIMES
Karl Darlow has recovered from Covid-19 and could make his Newcastle return in Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback game for Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday.
DAILY MAIL
Arsenal could lose their first-choice goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, on a free transfer next summer. Leno's current contract at the Emirates is set to expire next summer and it is believed he could leave the club following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech was ruthlessly excluded from Morocco's latest squad earlier this week because he held the group 'hostage' by refusing to play in a friendly, according to boss Vahid Halilhodzic
DAILY MIRROR
Jules Kounde is still 'furious' over his failed Chelsea transfer and is ignoring Sevilla phone calls.
DAILY EXPRESS
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa opted against signing Club Brugge winger Noa Lang due to concerns over his defensive work rate
DAILY RECORD
Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been warned against being "greedy" in talks over a new deal.