Paper talk

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have been handed a massive boost ahead of their next Premier League fixture with Jadon Sancho pictured back in training.

David Luiz is reportedly set to return to Brazil after being released by Arsenal this summer, turning down the chance to join Marseille.

Dillian Whyte has demanded two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stops dodging him and agrees to fight in December.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The government is considering relaxing its red list restrictions for Premier League footballers in a bid to ease the game's escalating club versus country crisis.

Gareth Southgate will go into the final year of his contract as England manager before discussing a new deal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Harry Kane has revealed an incident involving England defender Harry Maguire and Poland's Kamil Glik has been reported to the Football Association.

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League is hopeful the 11 players banned from playing this weekend after failing to appear for their international sides will be allowed to take to the field - and should that not be the case they are ready to take the fight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Leicester's Youri Tielemans is being watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United as his stock grows, according to reports.

Kurt Zouma has become West Ham's highest-earner following his move to the London Stadium with Declan Rice yet to agree a new deal at the club.

Tottenham were handed another fitness issue to contend with ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday after midfielder Oliver Skipp hobbled out of England U21s' win over Kosovo on Tuesday night.

DAILY MIRROR

Marc Overmars has poured cold water over talks linking him with a return to his former side Arsenal by insisting he is happy to remain at Ajax, where he is currently the Dutch team's technical director.

Timo Werner could be in line for a reunion with former RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann - now of Bayern Munich, as talk of a potential exit from Chelsea continues.

Paul Pogba has sung the praises of his fellow countryman Aurelien Tchouameni - who just so happens to be a transfer target for Manchester United.

Ronald Koeman has raised eyebrows by declaring Barcelona have a better pressing and structure now Lionel Messi has departed the club.

THE TIMES

Manchester United supporters will be able to attend Cristiano Ronaldo's first Champions League match following his return to the club after Young Boys agreed to alter Covid regulations for next week's match in Switzerland.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers' Ianis Hagi has avoided a nightmare 20 days in isolation and the Romanian could even be available for next Thursday's Europa League tie against Lyon at Ibrox.