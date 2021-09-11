Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

England and Borussia Dortmund teenage ace Jude Bellingham is on Manchester City's wanted list.

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing three huge bonuses at Manchester United on top of his £475,000-per-week wages.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

England's players will learn the conditions they face on the Ashes tour by the end of the month, with a number still harbouring major reservations about going to Australia for this winter's tour.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United fans saw owner Avram Glazer at Old Trafford for the time in more than two years as he watched Ronaldo return with two goals against Newcastle.

Bryan Robson says Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut has created a buzz similar to when Eric Cantona arrived at Old Trafford.

Martin Odegaard believes Arsenal can win the Premier League "within a couple of years" despite the Gunners' dreadful start to the current campaign.

Ronaldo has the fastest-selling shirt in Premier League history with £187m collected in just eight days following his arrival back at Manchester United.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has admitted he once held talks over a possible return to the Premier League with their rivals Tottenham.

Kamil Glik's wife has been subjected to online abuse as trolls target her following England's ill-tempered clash with Poland earlier this week.

Phil Jones has made his first competitive Manchester United start in 20 months in a U23s match as he continues his comeback from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he is "the best player in the world" - insisting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are ahead of him in terms of silverware but not ability.

SUNDAY MAIL

Real Betis star Hector Bellerin says Celtic's loss to Rangers has put them under pressure before the Europa League clash.

Filip Helander appears to have suffered a serious injury in Rangers' clash with St Johnstone as he required a stretcher to leave the pitch.