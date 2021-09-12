Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City are ready to fight Manchester United in the battle for Declan Rice next summer.

Marc Overmars has hinted he would like Edu's job at Arsenal one day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he might have to rest Cristiano Ronaldo to get the best out of the veteran superstar.

Everton will get a clear run at signing Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson in the next transfer window as rivals Liverpool won't bid.

Steve Cooper is top of Southampton's wanted list for when their manager's job comes up.

DAILY MAIL

There is some doubt over Alexandre Lacazette's future at Arsenal after the club reportedly tried to replace him during the summer transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

John Terry could throw his hat in the ring for the manager job at Nottingham Forest, should the two-time European Cup winners part ways with current boss Chris Hughton.

Kylian Mbappe was booed by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters during their game with Clermont Foot following his Real Madrid summer transfer saga.

Manchester United have joined a four-club heavyweight fight to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, according to reports.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that the exit of Lionel Messi from Barcelona was a "painful" moment for the league.

THE GUARDIAN

The world's most prominent female futsal players have called on FIFA to end its "deeply discriminatory" approach to the women's game by launching a World Cup to bring parity with the men's FIFA-sanctioned small-sided game.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers star Ianis Hagi is "feeling better and better" - and crucially the playmaker has not been forced to isolate in North Macedonia.