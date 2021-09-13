Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Bernd Leno could be a high-profile departure from Arsenal next summer with Aaron Ramsdale earning praise for his performance in a shock start against Norwich.

Cesar Azpilicueta has no concerns about his future at Chelsea despite his contract having entered its final year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had to settle for third place, behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, after player ratings for FIFA 22 were unveiled.

Dani Alves claims he is owed £2.6m in unpaid wages by Sao Paulo after leaving the club he supported as a boy following a two-year stay.

Newcastle might be without striker Callum Wilson until the end of October with the quad injury he suffered against Southampton last month.

THE TIMES

The Premier League is set to continue making spot-checks on fans attending matches to ensure they are either double-vaccinated or have evidence of a negative Covid test, despite the Government's apparent U-turn on vaccine passports.

Formula One chiefs have ordered Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to calm down or risk causing another accident with more serious consequences.

Stars including Dina Asher-Smith have asked Sebastian Coe to step in to help with what they see as a crisis at UK Athletics, especially concerning elite performance and medical support.

THE SUN

Axel Tuanzebe wants to make his loan move to Aston Villa a permanent one after settling into life in the West Midlands and securing consistent playing time.

Gareth Bale is set for a "long" spell out after suffering a hamstring injury during training with Real Madrid.

Manchester City could turn to Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City have removed all mentions of Benjamin Mendy from their club shop website after his rape charge.

DAILY MIRROR

UEFA has banned Ajax from using a kit inspired by reggae legend Bob Marley in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's healthy eating regime at his first Manchester United pre-match meal saw team-mates universally refuse the offer of dessert.

DAILY STAR

Houssem Aouar would only leave Lyon next summer if his hometown club again fails to qualify for the Champions League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson, who is now out injured, has struggled to adapt to the Dutch club's training intensity.

DAILY RECORD

Jack Hendry has urged young Scottish players not to be scared of moving outside the country to find a club as he prepares to face PSG in the Champions League with Club Brugge on Wednesday.