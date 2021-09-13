Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Bernd Leno could be a high-profile departure from Arsenal next summer with Aaron Ramsdale earning praise for his performance in a shock start against Norwich.
Cesar Azpilicueta has no concerns about his future at Chelsea despite his contract having entered its final year.
Cristiano Ronaldo has had to settle for third place, behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, after player ratings for FIFA 22 were unveiled.
Trending
- Nev & Carra on Ronaldo or Messi: Who is the greatest?
- Grant: Ronaldo's diet rubbing off on Man Utd team-mates
- FIA to investigate 'unusual' Hamilton, Verstappen crash
- Hamilton vs Verstappen: Explaining the frightening F1 clash
- Ole: Time for Man Utd to challenge
- Nev on Ronaldo impact: Manchester is buzzing
- Pogba more open to Man Utd deal after new signings
- Chelsea investigating alleged sectarian abuse of McGinn
- Carra: All-time great Salah deserves new deal
- Cahill: I turned down PL interest for Bournemouth challenge
Dani Alves claims he is owed £2.6m in unpaid wages by Sao Paulo after leaving the club he supported as a boy following a two-year stay.
Newcastle might be without striker Callum Wilson until the end of October with the quad injury he suffered against Southampton last month.
THE TIMES
The Premier League is set to continue making spot-checks on fans attending matches to ensure they are either double-vaccinated or have evidence of a negative Covid test, despite the Government's apparent U-turn on vaccine passports.
Formula One chiefs have ordered Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to calm down or risk causing another accident with more serious consequences.
Stars including Dina Asher-Smith have asked Sebastian Coe to step in to help with what they see as a crisis at UK Athletics, especially concerning elite performance and medical support.
THE SUN
Axel Tuanzebe wants to make his loan move to Aston Villa a permanent one after settling into life in the West Midlands and securing consistent playing time.
Gareth Bale is set for a "long" spell out after suffering a hamstring injury during training with Real Madrid.
Manchester City could turn to Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester City have removed all mentions of Benjamin Mendy from their club shop website after his rape charge.
DAILY MIRROR
UEFA has banned Ajax from using a kit inspired by reggae legend Bob Marley in the Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo's healthy eating regime at his first Manchester United pre-match meal saw team-mates universally refuse the offer of dessert.
DAILY STAR
Houssem Aouar would only leave Lyon next summer if his hometown club again fails to qualify for the Champions League.
DAILY EXPRESS
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson, who is now out injured, has struggled to adapt to the Dutch club's training intensity.
DAILY RECORD
Jack Hendry has urged young Scottish players not to be scared of moving outside the country to find a club as he prepares to face PSG in the Champions League with Club Brugge on Wednesday.