Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are planning a January clear-out with up to seven stars set for an exit. Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are among those who may be sold.

Southampton are on the trail of Hull's left-winger Keane Lewis-Potter as they look for domestic bargains.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Georgina Rodriquez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed the Manchester United forward does not cook and has been banned from changing lightbulbs.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a force in the Premier League for years to come, says Teddy Sheringham.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Rio Ferdinand after his former Man Utd team-mate appeared to question whether Cristiano Ronaldo undermined his own boss by shouting at the pitch during their Champions League defeat by Young Boys.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Barcelona are targeting a loan swoop for Raheem Sterling in January with the Manchester City forward a priority target.

Lionel Messi will earn £94m in wages over his three-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain, including a £12.8m-a-year loyalty bonus and a cryptocurrency stake after avoiding a Barcelona pay-cut, it has been revealed.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has warned Manchester United and Arsenal that he will not let star midfielder Ruben Neves leave without a fight.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts striker Nathan Austin claims he was a victim of racist abuse as he scored a perfect hat-trick in Saturday's League Two meeting against Albion Rovers.

DAILY RECORD

Stephen Glass was involved in a spiky interview with the Aberdeen boss seemingly furious over booing from his club's own fans after they lost 1-0 to St Johnstone.