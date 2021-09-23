Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City are set to enter the race to sign Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal, who could cost them more than £60m and is also interesting PSG and Barcelona.

Barcelona are weighing up a fresh move for Manchester United forward Ferran Torres next year after seeing a summer offer knocked back.

The Football Association will fight any potential stadium ban if UEFA go down that route over the scenes which marred the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Barcelona will have to fork out £1.5m if they want to make current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez their next head coach.

DAILY STAR

Barcelona are set to join Atletico Madrid in making a cut-price offer for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in January.

Marcus Rashford is targeting the Old Trafford date with rivals Liverpool in late October for his comeback from shoulder surgery.

DAILY MAIL

Antonio Conte is not interested in taking over at Barcelona or Arsenal and is reported to be targeting an "exciting new project next season".

Liverpool are set to join the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer for what could be one of the fiercest transfer battles in recent history.

Everton could make a move for Serge Aurier following the departure of their highest-paid player James Rodriguez.

William Gallas finds it hard to believe that Arsenal paid more for centre-back Ben White than Manchester United were able to sign Raphael Varane for.

DAILY MIRROR

Reports in Germany suggest Naby Keita is set to give Liverpool a fresh headache by turning down the club's initial offer of a new contract.

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has emerged as a shock transfer target for Barcelona and other leading clubs across Europe after impressing on loan with Walsall.

THE TIMES

Football supporters could be allowed to drink at their seats for the first time in 36 years after a recommendation was made as part of Tracey Crouch's fan-led review, which will be published next month.

Counties and the ECB are set to clash over next year's Championship structure, with widespread opposition to retaining the current three-conference system.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The All-England Club have cited "the Raducanu effect" for a 50 per cent rise in Wimbledon Championship debenture prices from next year.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is facing the sack after a poor start to the season in France with AS Nancy.

Hibs star Kevin Nisbet has hinted that he is ready to sign a new deal to stay at Easter Road.